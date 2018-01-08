The Hard Count: Can Georgia trump Alabama in national championship?

In this week's episode, Jason and Jordan dive into the 2018 CFP national championship game between Georgia and Alabama. The conversation includes players to watch, Atlanta weather concerns and the warning to "Never Go Full Butt."
January 08, 2018 09:49 AM
In this week's episode, Jason and Jordan dive into the 2018 CFP national championship game between Georgia and Alabama. The conversation includes players to watch, Atlanta weather concerns and the warning to "Never Go Full Butt."
Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.
Comments