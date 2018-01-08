Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

The Hard Count: Can Georgia trump Alabama in national championship?

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

January 08, 2018 09:49 AM

Atlanta

In this week's episode, Jason and Jordan dive into the 2018 CFP national championship game between Georgia and Alabama. The conversation includes players to watch, Atlanta weather concerns and the warning to "Never Go Full Butt."

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

