    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

Predicting Monday night's national championship between Georgia and Alabama

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

January 08, 2018 10:10 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Atlanta

The Telegraph's team of sportswriters have made their predictions for Monday night's national championship between Georgia and Alabama.

Jason Butt: Call them the Dogs of Destiny. Georgia refused to lose against Oklahoma and came up with a number of big plays to eventually win. The same takes place Monday in Atlanta, with a majority pro-Georgia crowd behind the Bulldogs. Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 24

Bill Shanks: We didn't believe this would ever happen, but it has. Georgia has the better team. They have advantages over Alabama at so many positions, including quarterback. There will be jubilation in the state of Georgia. Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 20

Wilson Alexander: The way the Crimson Tide steamrolled Clemson in the Sugar Bowl was astonishing. Alabama clearly has the best defense in college football, and Georgia's strength (running the football) plays right into what the Tide do best (stop the run). It's going to be hard for either team to move the ball, but Alabama's defense wins the day. Prediction: Alabama 28, Georgia 21

Brandon Sudge: After facing a spread-type Oklahoma offense, Georgia is back to facing what it’s used to — another SEC team. It will be a lower-scoring game as two of the nation’s premier defenses will shine and it will come down to the final few possessions. This game isn’t about the young quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts, but rather each team’s ability to control the line-of-scrimmage and run the ball with the respective backfield tandems. Each team has been stout in defending the run this season, but I’ll give the edge to the Crimson Tide to pull out yet another national title. Prediction: Alabama 20, Georgia 17

Jordan Hill: The Bulldogs' run game won't run wild like they did one week ago when they face Alabama, which means Jake Fromm will be called on to ignite the offense. I predict the standout quarterback will look the part on the biggest stage and do just enough to end the Bulldogs' national title drought. Prediction: Georgia 24, Alabama 23

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.