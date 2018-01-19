Deangelo Gibbs is not enrolled at UGA for the spring semester

Former four-star prospect defensive back Deangelo Gibbs is not enrolled in classes at the University of Georgia for the spring semester, a university representative confirmed to The Telegraph late Friday afternoon.
At the present moment, his future status with the team, beyond the spring, is unknown.
Gibbs came to Georgia as a heralded recruit in the recruiting class of 2017, which finished that particular recruiting cycle third in the nation. Gibbs chose Georgia over Alabama on Jan. 1, 2017, and enrolled four days later on Jan. 5. He went through spring practice and appeared to be making strides to compete for playing time at the star position.
During the preseason in August, Gibbs was spotted working as the second-team star defender and saw playing time in the season opener against Appalachian State. But it didn't take long for Gibbs' playing time to decrease. Heading into Georgia's rivalry game against Georgia Tech, Gibbs was no longer practicing in the two-deep and was helping the scout team.
Never miss a local story.
Gibbs did not travel with Georgia to the Rose Bowl or the College Football Playoff National Championship due to what has been described as a "medical issue." For the season, Gibbs totaled three tackles in games against Appalachian State and Mississippi State.
As long as he is not enrolled in classes, Gibbs will not be able to take part in team activities during spring practice. But given that he is dealing with a "medical issue," a precedent has been set to allow Gibbs to at least be present with his teammates.
Last spring, former Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson withdrew from classes after experiencing a bad reaction from medication following a shoulder surgery. Thompson was allowed to participate in rehabilitative exercises with director of sports medicine Ron Courson while his teammates were practicing on the same field.
Only a year ago last February, Gibbs expressed optimism about the defensive backs that came with him in the recruiting class of 2017.
"I really do believe we have one of the defensive back recruiting classes in the nation," Gibbs said. "It’s stacked. We all talk, we all get together. We say we can make this thing happen, we can make it work. We just need to work hard, put in the effort and time, and do more. We really think we have something special coming on."
With Gibbs out for the foreseeable future, there is a chance either safety J.R. Reed or cornerback Tyrique McGhee gets a look at the star position. If it's McGhee, then that could open up a competition on the outside at right cornerback between players such as Ameer Speed, Tray Bishop and Mark Webb.
Comments