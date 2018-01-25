More Videos

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart lands on Northside's practice field on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Jordan Hill jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart lands on Northside's practice field on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Jordan Hill jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Georgia’s Kirby Smart arrives at Northside High School in helicopter

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

January 25, 2018 04:30 PM

The Northside High School football field served a different purpose Tuesday, as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart used the space as a landing pad for his helicopter.

Smart stopped at Northside on Tuesday to meet with three-star linebacker Caleb Johnson, who is a Georgia target leading up to February’s National Signing Day. Smart’s meeting with Johnson was part of a busy day for the Bulldogs head coach, who had about 15 stops across the state as the recruiting season winds down.

Johnson is staying just as busy as he draws closer to his Feb. 7 decision date. He visited Georgia on Jan. 15, visited Florida this past weekend and is scheduled to visit Auburn next weekend. Johnson also hosted coaches from Florida on Wednesday.

Though it’s unclear at this point where Johnson is leaning, Johnson spoke highly about playing for Georgia before his senior season at Northside.

“I’ve always dreamt about playing for my home state,” Johnson said back in August. “Just to get that recognition and the probability (sic) of playing with them is nice.”

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

