Three Georgia assistants receive additional supplemental income raises

Three Georgia football assistants are set to receive bigger raises in pay than previously reported.
Per an open records request returned to The Telegraph Friday, the UGA Athletics Association has requested extra compensation for defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, offensive line coach Sam Pittman and receivers coach James Coley.
Coley is receiving the biggest supplemental addition of the three at $25,000. That, combined with a base pay raise of $50,000, would seemingly give him a 2018 salary of $525,000. Coley is set to receive this amount after turning down a chance to be Texas A&M's offensive coordinator. Coley interviewed for the job but ultimately decided to stick around for another year at Georgia.
“Sometimes you got to make decisions based on where you see your path going in the future,” Coley said before Georgia's Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma. “I know it’s a no-brainer for people on the outside to say, ‘Well, it’s a title position.’ It’s a great school under a great head coach. I just had to make this a personal decision.”
Tucker, who is getting a base pay increase of $15,000 from the University of Georgia, is also receiving an additional $23,214. This puts Tucker at an annual salary of $938,214.
Pittman is receiving an additional $8,333 from the athletics association, giving him a 2018 salary of $693,333.
These numbers aren't necessarily final. While salary figures have been returned via open records requests, the actual contracts may take up to 90 business days to be returned. It is possible that each assistant winds up with an even bigger raise after a 2017 season that saw the Bulldogs finish 13-2 and in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
It was previously reported that running backs coach Dell McGee earned a $25,000 raise and will see a $375,000 salary. Quality control coordinator Jay Johnson received an $85,000 raise, with his salary going from $50,000 to $135,000.
