Javon Wims looks ahead to opportunity at NFL Combine despite minor setback

Javon Wims’ career with Georgia was highlighted by an assortment of jump-ball catches that were put into the national spotlight.
But as the 6-foot-4 wide receiver makes the transition to the NFL, Wims believes he has more to his skill set than what got him featured on ESPN’s “You Got Mossed” feature. Due to the nature of the Bulldogs’ run-first offense, he wasn’t able to display the abilities to catch short passes and run routes.
In his final season, the snatch receptions worked with Wims emerging as quarterback Jake Fromm’s favorite target. Wims recorded 720 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, but knows that’s not enough to have success at the professional level. As the NFL Combine from March 2-5 draws closer, Wims has the opportunity to show a diverse set of talent in front of many different scouts.
“I’m looking forward to showing my athleticism and that I’m more than a jump-ball receiver,” Wims said.. “I can do many things other than just block and catch a deep route, and I showed that (at Hinds Community College), before I came to Georgia.”
Leading up to his first showcase opportunity, Wims has had to take a unique approach to training for the next opportunity.
During the Jan. 8 national title game against Alabama, Wims suffered a shoulder injury and it was later revealed to be a sprained AC joint. Consequently, he was unable to play in the East-West Shrine Game and the Reese’s Senior Bowl – both events that he was slated to participate in.
At the time of diagnosis, Wims was given a six-to-eight-week recovery timetable. He expects to be good to go for the combine in Indianapolis.
“I’ve had to focus on things I can control,” Wims said. “I couldn’t control that I got hurt, but I can manage my rehab and how aggressive I am through the process. It wasn’t a really, really bad injury, but it was something I had to take care of now in order to prohibit it from being really bad.”
Wims began to realize his potential to play in the NFL as his final season progressed. He has been given an early mid-round draft grade, but his agent, Ryan Rubin of RMI Athletics, insisted that it is too early to get a significant gauge on draft status. Rubin said they'll know more after Wims participates in Georgia’s Pro Day in March.
As his professional career seemed more likely to become a reality, Wims deflected questions on the NFL while finishing his senior season.
“I put my personal goals aside, and knew that the team goals had to be accomplished first,” Wims said. “Of course, every receiver wants the football and there’s a sense of selfishness that comes with playing the position. I had to find a perfect balance so I wouldn’t get too frustrated if I didn’t catch a ball.”
Since Wims finished his college career, he has noticed an immense amount of support from the Georgia coaching staff.
Rubin has also played a significant role in assisting with that and has arranged meetings with multiple franchises. Wims didn't reveal which teams he has met or is meeting with, but a main objective is in mind as the process continues through the beginning of April.
“We’ve already started and that’ll continue through his pro day,” Rubin said. “We look at teams that are in need at the receiver position, and our goal is to obviously put him in the best situation with the best team. Our goal is to look through the depth charts and see where he can have the best opportunity for playing time.”
