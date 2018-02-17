Georgia guard Tyree Crump.
Georgia guard Tyree Crump. Steffenie Burns Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia guard Tyree Crump. Steffenie Burns Georgia Sports Communications
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Georgia-Tennessee basketball game time, TV and streaming info, projected lineups

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

February 17, 2018 12:33 AM

Athens

The bad news: Georgia has lost seven of its past 10 games.

The good news: Georgia is coming off of a win against Florida, which gave the program its first season-sweep over the Gators since the 1996-97 season.

While the Bulldogs have endured a slump for a little over a month, perhaps the Florida win will boost their confidence heading into a tough game against No. 18 Tennessee. The Volunteers have been one of the biggest surprises in the entire country, considering they were picked to finished 13th in the SEC at SEC Media Day.

Instead, Tennessee has proven to be one of the SEC's best in head coach Rick Barnes' third season with the program. Georgia head coach Mark Fox sang Barnes' praises during a media availability Friday afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Coach Barnes is a terrific coach," Fox said. "He obviously inherited a program that's obviously had lots of success and he's done a tremendous job. He's an outstanding job and they've got great interest. He's really put together a nice team."

If Georgia (14-11, 5-8 SEC) can upset Tennessee (19-6, 9-4) Saturday, it just might be able to put itself back in the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation.

Game time

Matchup: No. 18 Tennessee at Georgia

Where: Stegeman Coliseum

When: 6 p.m.

How to watch

TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Barry Booker)

How to listen

Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle)

Satellite radio: Sirius 137, XM 190

Internet radio stream:Georgia Dogs website.

How to stream

WatchESPN.

Betting line

Tennessee is a 2.5-point favorite.

Last time out

Georgia defeated Florida 72-69 in overtime Wednesday after rallying from six points down with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game. Tennessee defeated South Carolina 70-67 Tuesday after holding off a late Gamecocks surge.

Projected starting lineups

Georgia: G Turtle Jackson, G Juwan Parker, F Rayshaun Hammonds, F Yante Maten, F Derek Ogbeide

Tennessee: G Jordan Bone, G Jordan Bowden, F Admiral Schofield, F Kyle Alexander, F Grant Williams

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.