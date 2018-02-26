More Videos

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Pause
5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements 2:05

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy 1:22

Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy

Peach County High School senior graduates early and will attend UGA classes starting in January 2018. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Peach County High School senior graduates early and will attend UGA classes starting in January 2018. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Former Peach County star shows his strength in the UGA weight room

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

February 26, 2018 08:44 PM

Athens

Peach County has placed a strong football player at Georgia.

Freshman early enrollee Kearis Jackson showed off his strength during a recent weight room session that strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair filmed. Jackson was tasked with squatting 405 pounds five times in front of his teammates, who were eager to see him accomplish the feat.

With strength assistant Ben Sowders spotting, Jackson was able to complete the five squats to the delight of his teammates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jackson, who is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, joined Georgia's program in January and will compete for playing time at wide receiver once spring practice begins in March. Jackson was a four-star prospect and is one of two receivers in Georgia's recruiting class of 2018.

Jackson is also one of two Peach County players on Georgia's football roster. The other is rising junior defensive back Tyrique McGhee. In the past, head coach Kirby Smart has lauded Peach County as putting out some of the toughest football players due to the tough practices they partake in.

“I want to say Peach County is one of the most physical practices I’ve ever seen,” Smart said. “When I go watch them practice it’s like the Oklahoma drill – they will hit you, they will hat you up.”

Jackson committed to Georgia last August and shut down his recruitment afterward. He played the season but suffered a dislocated wrist and nerve damage in the second round of the state playoffs. Doctors at a Macon-area hospital actually thought it was only a sprain at first. The next day, while on a visit to Georgia for its home finale against Kentucky, the pain worsened and Jackson went to Piedmont Athens Regional for a second opinion.

There, the extent of his injury was realized.

It does appear, however, that Jackson has been able to recover quite a bit based on this video.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Pause
5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements 2:05

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy 1:22

Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.