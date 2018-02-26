Former Peach County star shows his strength in the UGA weight room

Peach County has placed a strong football player at Georgia.
Freshman early enrollee Kearis Jackson showed off his strength during a recent weight room session that strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair filmed. Jackson was tasked with squatting 405 pounds five times in front of his teammates, who were eager to see him accomplish the feat.
With strength assistant Ben Sowders spotting, Jackson was able to complete the five squats to the delight of his teammates.
Jackson, who is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, joined Georgia's program in January and will compete for playing time at wide receiver once spring practice begins in March. Jackson was a four-star prospect and is one of two receivers in Georgia's recruiting class of 2018.
Jackson is also one of two Peach County players on Georgia's football roster. The other is rising junior defensive back Tyrique McGhee. In the past, head coach Kirby Smart has lauded Peach County as putting out some of the toughest football players due to the tough practices they partake in.
“I want to say Peach County is one of the most physical practices I’ve ever seen,” Smart said. “When I go watch them practice it’s like the Oklahoma drill – they will hit you, they will hat you up.”
Jackson committed to Georgia last August and shut down his recruitment afterward. He played the season but suffered a dislocated wrist and nerve damage in the second round of the state playoffs. Doctors at a Macon-area hospital actually thought it was only a sprain at first. The next day, while on a visit to Georgia for its home finale against Kentucky, the pain worsened and Jackson went to Piedmont Athens Regional for a second opinion.
There, the extent of his injury was realized.
It does appear, however, that Jackson has been able to recover quite a bit based on this video.
