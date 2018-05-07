Top 10 breakout candidates: No. 10, a 'pleasant surprise' of a pass-rushing linebacker

Robert Beal came to Georgia as a highly-rated recruit who could have likely seen the field earlier at other programs. But given the fact he was playing behind Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy and D’Andre Walker, and with Walter Grant emerging earlier than expected, it became apparent a redshirt season would better serve Beal.
Beal, however, has not been forgotten at all in this defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said Beal’s development during the spring was something he was happy to see.
“He's been a pleasant surprise in the pass rush department,” Smart said. “He does a good job of third down. He's got to become more stout, like I'm talking about with everybody.”
A season ago, Georgia totaled 34 sacks on the defensive side of the ball. Eighteen of those sacks were accounted by defenders who graduated from the program after the 2017 campaign ended. There will be some production that younger players will have to make up.
Beal, based on his productive spring as a pass rusher, has a good chance to be in line to help fill this role.
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 244 pounds
Accomplishments to date: Beal redshirted a season ago so he’s still green from a playing time standpoint. But Beal was a prized prospect in Georgia’s recruiting class of 2017 and held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida Florida State, Notre Dame and many others.
Competition at the position: Beal’s reputation out of high school was as a pass rusher. The goal is for Beal to become a complete linebacker who can also defend the run as well. That part was somewhat of a challenge for Beal this spring as he dealt with a case of mononucleosis prior to practices beginning. That caused his weight to drop to a less-than-ideal range. Smart is hopeful that Beal will play this season somewhere in between the 230-and-250-pound range.
At outside linebacker, with Carter and Bellamy gone, Beal will compete with a slew of players – D’Andre Walker, Walter Grant, Brenton Cox, Keyon Richardson, Azeez Ojulari, Adam Anderson and Quay Walker – for playing time.
While two stars are gone from last year’s team, the position is still large in numbers with a great deal of talent.
Why he will break out in 2018: Georgia’s defense will look to get after the quarterback quite a bit, as it has since Smart arrived to take over the program. While Georgia has to replace two inside linebackers and two outside linebackers, it also has to fill in the gaps of three defensive backs who graduated. This means Georgia will need to apply pressure on the passer to help its secondary as it adjusts to the new faces.
With Beal standing out this spring as a pass-rusher, especially in third-down situations, he could be in line to go from spectator to quality contributor in his second year on campus. Georgia will have a lot of options to try at outside linebacker and there is a lot of young talent. Beal is among those and possesses the skill set to aid a Georgia defense that will look for as little drop-off as possible.
