Former Stratford Academy pitcher leads charge as Bulldogs prep for SEC Tournament

Brittany Gray’s season-ending biceps injury created a setback for Georgia softball as it lost its leader and one of the nation’s most-productive pitchers.
The Bulldogs haven’t been able to depend on her 0.62 ERA or the 16 wins she accumulated in 20 appearances since the last time she took the mound on April 4.
It also created opportunity for those behind her to carry on Georgia’s best season since a 43-win campaign in 2010. Mary Wilson Avant, a sophomore out of Stratford Academy, has led the efforts to fill Gray’s void by receiving a majority of the Bulldogs’ starting assignments.
“I needed to step up here and support BG like she has for us,” Avant said. “I just have to go out there and do my thing.”
The directive to be proficient in filling Gray’s absence came in a pitchers meeting led by the injured senior. Gray was adamant in the need for someone to step up while confident that it could be done.
Since taking the No. 1 role in the rotation since the early-April series against Missouri, Avant has done that by seeing her off-speed pitches develop and pitching significant innings. Avant hasn’t replicated Gray in posting a shutout in nearly every start, but the second-year player has a 1.79 ERA in 24 appearances.
Avant has experienced recent struggles with three or more runs allowed in three-of-four starts and losses in consecutive appearances to Alabama and Mississippi. But in her most-recent start on May 6, Avant allowed one run through five innings in a road win over the Rebels.
Avant is one-of-three pitchers to receive consistent starts for Georgia, along with junior and Jones County product Kylie Bass (2.28 ERA) and fellow sophomore Amanda Ablan (3.58).
“She’s capitalized on every opportunity she’s been given,” said associate head coach Tony Baldwin. “And we’re certainly thankful that we have her.”
Before the stretch of tough starts, Avant recorded her best stretch of appearances as a Bulldog and was named SEC Player of the Week on April 24. She had an undefeated week in three starts, including a complete -game shutout against conference foe Kentucky.
Georgia (43-10, 16-8 SEC) will look for similar results for Avant as it reaches postseason play. The Bulldogs head to Columbia, Missouri for the SEC Tournament as the second-seeded team, behind Florida. Georgia has placed itself in prime position to host the NCAA regionals as the eighth-ranked team nationally, but conference tournament play will provide the first test and the opportunity for a championship.
Avant will be sent to the mound to face either the winner of Arkansas and Kentucky on Thursday. Without Gray, a first-team All-SEC selection, the Bulldogs are hopeful for the same success.
“She’s so determined in everything she does,” Ablan said. “She’s always on the go – studying or doing something. You can definitely see that on the field.”
