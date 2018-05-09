Top 10 breakout candidates: No. 8 has patiently waited his turn at running back

In game situations, Elijah Holyfield becomes a different person.
He’s jovial and personable in his day-to-day life. On the football field, his persona changes. That is typical for many football players who have to channel an outside source to fuel the physicality they bring to each play.
For Holyfield, it’s a short process. Once he handles a carry or two, the switch flips, and he’s ready to roll.
“A lot of times when I get the ball I am angry,” Holyfield said. “I try to get in a mindset – I wouldn’t say I am angry, it’s just a mindset.”
Holyfield was Georgia’s fifth running back last season and saw most of his playing time in mop-up duty. He had Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in front of him, with D’Andre Swift emerging as Georgia’s third back as a true freshman. Brian Herrien was the fourth back and saw more time with the first team than Holyfield due to his skill set on passing downs.
But Holyfield was a standout in practice, by all accounts, this spring. His physique resembles a professional’s already. The rising junior was described as a load to bring down by multiple Georgia defenders.
Holyfield was able to take more reps as the No. 1 back than expected this spring, too. Swift dealt with a nagging groin injury and Herrien had a minor ailment too. Freshman early enrollee Zamir White is still recovering from a torn ACL and was prevented from taking contact.
That gave Holyfield every chance to show why he should factor heavily into Georgia’s running back rotation this fall. Head coach Kirby Smart liked what he saw out of the running back who has patiently waited for an opportunity like this.
“He's a physical, tough guy, one of my favorite competitors out there,” Smart said. “He's got to pass (protect) better. He's got to work on at it. And that's been a big emphasis for him. But I'm excited to see where he goes. He's had some really good tough runs this spring.”
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 215 pounds
Accomplishments to date: A four-star recruit from Woodward Academy in the class of 2016, Holyfield hasn’t had too many chances with Georgia's first team. But as a sophomore, he was able to reel off two touchdowns – one against Vanderbilt and the other against Florida.
The score against Florida was the most impressive run he has had to date. He took a handoff and made an initial defender miss. He then hit a hole with speed and veered toward the left sideline. From inside the 5-yard line, Holyfield leaped into the end zone to score a 39-yard touchdown.
In two years at Georgia, Holyfield has totaled 322 yards and two scores. He has also been a key special teams player for the Bulldogs.
Competition at the position: Even without Chubb and Michel, Georgia is loaded in the backfield. When White, a five-star prospect from Laurinburg, North Carolina, is healthy again, he figures to get a good look at playing time.
Swift is the favorite to open the year as Georgia’s starter at running back. Swift proved to be multipurpose back as a runner and receiver last season. Herrien has a similar skill set, too. This summer, freshman James Cook will join the running back competition as well.
Why he will break out in 2018: The talent has always been there. Holyfield just happened to be behind the best running back tandem in Georgia history. A season ago, Georgia didn’t rely solely on one back. A healthy rotation took place, and that should continue in 2018.
Holyfield should get plenty of opportunities to run the ball with the first unit. And based on his bruising style with good foot speed, Holyfield is definitely someone who could step into a larger role this season.
