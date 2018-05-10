Georgia sophomore punter announces he went through another knee surgery

Marshall Long may not be able to play during his third year on Georgia's campus.
Long announced that he was forced to endure another knee surgery that will shelve him for the time being. Long was able to compete in Georgia's G-Day intrasquad scrimmage with the first team. He revealed his setback in a lengthy Instagram post that touched on his faith and feelings about how his time at Georgia has gone.
For Long, this is his third knee surgery. He endured one in high school and then another during his freshman season. In 2016, Long dislocated his kneecap in what was described as a freak accident at practice leading up to the Auburn game. Long ended up redshirting last season and serving as a backup to Cameron Nizialek as he continued to recover from the injury.
Long was a part of Georgia's recruiting class of 2016 after head coach Kirby Smart took over the program. He had a good relationship with former special teams coordinator Shane Beamer, which helped lead him to ultimately flip from Virginia Tech to Georgia.
