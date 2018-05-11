Top 10 breakout candidates: No. 6, a tight end who could see a statistical jump

It is a question Kirby Smart is sick of.
At some point each year, perhaps even multiple times per season, Smart is asked if the tight ends will be more involved in the passing game. This spring, Smart got the question and vented his frustration on the topic.
“I am so tired of the tight end questions,” Smart said. “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if they caught it more (during the spring) or less. The end line for me is how many points do we score? To me, when they chart you, it’s how many points do you score. If they give us 14 points for Isaac Nauta to catch a touchdown, we’ll start throwing it to him more. If we get 21 points for Charlie (Woerner) to catch one, I promise you we’ll design a play to get a 21-point play.”
The point is this: If the offense is moving and scoring points, it doesn’t matter who is catching the ball.
That was the case a year ago when Nauta, Georgia’s top tight end entering the 2018 season, caught only nine passes.
Nauta came to Georgia as the No. 1 rated tight end in the recruiting class of 2016. He was known in high school for his prowess as a receiving target.
But in his two years, Georgia has relied on a steady diet of running the football. Nauta has been tasked with becoming a better blocker, which is what he was by the end of the 2017 season. Nauta laid a huge block in the Rose Bowl to spring Sony Michel for the game-winning touchdown. Nauta also had another nice block that allowed Mecole Hardman to score a rushing touchdown in the national championship.
It may seem odd to feature Nauta as a breakout player. He has seen a lot of snaps on the football field and has done a great job of becoming a blocking tight end in the run game.
But while Nauta has done the things that go overlooked by the average observer, perhaps his junior season is when he starts getting the ball more. After all, Georgia’s offense did lose its top two running backs in Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Jake Fromm is a year older and has a great grasp of the offense. If a more balanced attack is in store, perhaps Nauta benefits with an uptick in targets.
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 246 pounds
Accomplishments to date: Nauta had big expectations as a sophomore based on the recognition he earned as a freshman. After catching 29 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, Nauta was named a freshman All-American by ESPN, USA Today, Athlon, the Football Writers Association and Campus Insiders. Nauta also earned a spot on the coaches’ Freshman All-SEC team. He followed it up by being placed on the 2017 preseason All-SEC first team.
Then his statistics took a dip in 2017. He finished with nine catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Forty-one of those yards came on a long touchdown against Mississippi State.
When it came to Nauta’s decrease in stats, volume in passes can be blamed. In 2016, Georgia threw the ball 384 times. In 2017, the number dropped to 303. And this included two extra games on Georgia’s schedule due to its postseason.
Competition at the position: With Jeb Blazevich graduating, Nauta, Woerner and Jackson Harris will serve as the top three tight ends. Georgia is also welcoming four-star recruits Luke Ford and John FitzPatrick to the position group.
Why he will break out in 2018: Nauta’s value to Georgia is already tremendous. But in terms of statistics in the passing game, Nauta has a couple of things going in his favor.
His blocking has improved tremendously from when he arrived to Georgia. One of Smart’s philosophies has been that if you block, you will be involved on offense. As long as Nauta continues to be aggressive as a run blocker, the Georgia coaches will look to incorporate him more as a receiver.
In addition, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney moved from quarterbacks coach to tight ends coach this offseason. This means the offensive coordinator now has a day-to-day role with the tight ends, which was a position he coached in the NFL. It would be natural for the offensive coordinator to try and keep his position group happy.
At G-Day, Nauta was the most targeted tight end and came up with three catches for 28 yards. The time could finally be arriving for Nauta, and perhaps some of the other tight ends, to be more involved in the Georgia offense.
Just don’t ask Smart about it.
