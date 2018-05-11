Georgia releases details from Kirby Smart's contract extension

Georgia released the structure of Kirby Smart's amended contract, which pays him a total of $49 million over seven years.
The University of Georgia will now pay Smart a base salary of $500,000 in each of the seven years of the detail. This is a $100,000 increase from the $400,000 it paid in each of the previous two years. The bulk of Smart's money will be coming to additions to his media and equipment compensation from the UGA Athletic Association.
In 2018, Smart's media compensation will be $4 million. His equipment compensation will be $2.1 million. Previously, Smart was earning $2.27 million in media compensation and $1.08 million in equipment compensation.
With the amended contract, Smart will make $6.6 million during the 2018 season. Both his media and equipment compensation will increase through the duration of his contract. In 2024, the last year of the detail, Smart is slated to earn $7.3 million.
His media compensation and equipment compensation, respectively, will increase accordingly:
2019: $4.05 million, $2.1 million
2020: $4.1 million, $2.15 million
2021: $4.2 million, $2.2 million
2022: $4.3 million, $2.3 million
2023: $4.35 million, $2.35 million
2024: $4.4 million, $2.4 million
In addition, Smart's bonus opportunities were modified. If Georgia plays in or wins the SEC Championship, Smart will earn less money than before. Last season, Smart made $400,000 since the Bulldogs won the conference. His contract now will earn him $225,000 for winning the SEC. If his team wins the SEC East but is unable to win the conference, he will make $100,000 as opposed to the $150,000 that was in his contract previously.
Advancing to the College Football Playoff will also net slightly less of a bonus, but not by much. Before, a New Year's Six bowl game appearance was worth $200,000, a semifinal berth was worth $500,000, a championship appearance was $600,000 and a national title win was $1 million.
Now, the totals are $175,000 for a New Year's Six appearance, $250,000 for a semifinal berth, $500,000 for a semifinal berth and $700,000 for a national title victory.
Smart's maximum performance bonus total went from $1.6 million to $925,000.
Smart will still see a $50,000 bonus if he is named a national coach of the year but it now must include one of the following prefixes: Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Paul "Bear" Bryant, Walter Camp and Home Depot. Smart could now see a $75,000 bonus instead of $50,000 if his team finishes in the top 33 percent of the SEC in both Graduation Success Rate and Academic Progress Rate.
Smart also will have access to a private Delta light jet that he can use for 25 non-business or personal hours out of a calendar year.
If Smart is terminated from his contract, UGA will pay him 65 percent of the remaining amount of the deal. If Smart resigns before the deal his finished, he will owe the university a sum of money that decreases over the duration of the deal. If Smart resigns in 2018 or 2019, he will owe the university $6 million. In 2020, the number decreases to $4 million, with it lessening by $1 million in each of the remaining years of the deal.
Smart, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Alabama, was hired by Georgia following the 2015 regular season. In his first season at Georgia, Smart went 8-5 and led his team to a Liberty Bowl victory over TCU. In 2017, Georgia saw considerable gains, which included an SEC title, a Rose Bowl victory and an overtime defeat to Alabama in the national championship.
