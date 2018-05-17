Georgia fans to get behind-the-scenes look at former star's first NFL preseason

Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb let his play do most of the talking during his time in Athens, a four-year tenure in which he rushed for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns. On Thursday, it was revealed the NFL rookie will be in a spotlight unlike any he’s ever experienced before.
HBO announced Thursday that the Cleveland Browns will be on this season of "Hard Knocks." The show, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at one NFL team through its preseason, will center its 13th season on a Browns team fresh off an 0-16 season.
Chubb is one of two former Georgia players on the Browns roster, the other being fellow rookie Trenton Thompson.
Chubb was taken by the Browns with the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He impressed in the Browns’ rookie camp earlier this week, with Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto saying, “The running back from Georgia looked big, strong and quick. He often was a one-cut running back. That means he made one move, then hit the line. He’s 5-foot-11, 227 pounds of muscle.”
