Top 10 breakout candidates: No. 2 has potential but caught his coach's ire during spring

Richard LeCounte was the first player tocommit to Kirby Smart after he took the Georgia head coaching job. It was a big-time pledge for Smart as LeCounte wasregarded as one of the nation’s top safety prospects, and as someone who theBulldogs could one day build a defense around.
As a freshman, LeCounte saw the field a little. But with aveteran secondary, LeCounte wasn’t needed as much as the season progressed. Hemade his mark as a special teams contributor instead, with Dominick Sanders andJ.R. Reed manning both of the safety spots.
With Sanders gone, LeCounte is the next man up at free safety.That has a lot of fans who followed his recruitment excited.
But leave it to head coach Kirby Smart to try and tonedown some of that hype. During the spring, Smartcriticized the Liberty County native after a practice on April 12. Asked ageneral question about LeCounte’s development, Smart used that opportunity tomotivate the rising sophomore to perform better in the moments when the fansaren’t watching.
“Sometimes I think Richard really wants to be good,”Smart said. “I don’t know if Richard knows what it takes to begood, like the demands it takes, the study it takes, the seriousness it takes.He’s a very talented young man but he’s got to meet the demands the positionrequires, which is come in, learn, make the calls, make the decisions.Sometimes I don’t know if he wants that responsibility on him. We certainly arecounting on him and we are continuing to coach him until he gets it.”
A couple of days later, after every reporter inattendance wrote about Smart’s comments, Smart was asked about LeCounte again. Smartslightly grinned and hinted those stories may have caughtthe young safety’s eye.
“He did better,” Smart said. “Maybe you guys helped him.”
LeCounte would go on to put in a fine performanceat Georgia’s G-Day spring game. LeCounte recorded three tackles and aninterception, and nearly had another pick. He was also credited with anotherpass breakup as well. LeCounte was part of a first-team defensethat kept the first-team offense to only 13 points in a game designed for anaerial passing attack.
While it was just a scrimmage, there was a lot to likeabout LeCounte’s performance at G-Day. Combine that with summer workoutsand preseason practice, and you’re looking at one of Georgia’s top candidatesto put forth a breakout season.
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
Accomplishments to date: WithGeorgia’s secondary staying healthy for most of the season, LeCounte didn’t havemany opportunities to see the field on defense. The former five-star prospect,who was ranked the nation’s second-best safety out of high school, totaled 15 tacklesduring the 2017 season.
Competition at the position: Throughout the spring, LeCounte and J.R. Reed were the toptwo safeties. Jarvis Wilson backed both of them up on the second team. Latavious Brini, TrayBishop and Otis Reese will also compete for rotational time at the position.
Why he will break out in 2018: LeCounte has the physical make-up to be one of the SEC’spremier safeties. He just has to memorize the defensive calls to where it issecond nature to him on the football field. That’s a learning process for mostevery football player in college. Rarely does a player step in and have everythinglearned as a freshman.
With Sanders gone, LeCounte will see a ton of playingtime as Georgia’s starting safety. He may make some mistakes early in theseason. But his ability to cover routes, cover ground and hit physically makehim an ideal candidate to break out in a major way in 2018.
Top 10
No. 3: OLB D'Andre Walker could wind up with double-digit sacks
No. 4: OL Isaiah Wilson is ready to step into the starting lineup
No. 5: ILB Monty Rice will be replacing a legend at his position
No. 6: TE Isaac Nauta could see a statistical jump in 2018
No. 7: WR Mecole Hardman would love for more passes to come his way
No. 8: RB Elijah Holyfield has patiently waited for his turn at running back
No. 9: CB Mark Webb has the potential to start as a sophomore
No. 10: OLB Robert Beal was a 'pleasant surprise' during the spring
Comments