Georgia coaches rally fans in Columbus, urge fans to attend 'madness' event

Tom Crean pounded the podium with excitement. In Columbus for the first time as Georgia men’s basketball coach, and for the first time ever, Crean did everything he could to sell the program he is now in charge of.
He displayed the same kind of enthusiasm shown at his first news conference when he was hired in March. That passion appeared to rub off on football head coach Kirby Smart, who spoke to the gathering shortly after Crean's speech was wrapped up.
“I was ready to bust out of the curtain and shoot some 3s,” Smart said.
The two coaches spoke to almost 300 fans gathered at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Before they spoke to the crowd, the coaches greeted guests by taking photos and signing autographs. Both coaches wanted to thank the fans for their support, especially Smart, who commended Georgia’s fans for the 2017 season that culminated in an appearance in the national championship game against Alabama.
The two coaches also made it known that they wouldn’t mind some donations, if possible.
While Georgia football hasn’t had any issue filling up Sanford Stadium every week, Crean made an impassioned plea for fans to travel to Athens for basketball games at Stegeman Coliseum. Crean said more fan support should help his team win games.
“You want to help us win? Show up for those games,” Crean said.
He also asked the Georgia faithful to go ahead and buy as many tickets for the men's basketball team's road game at Auburn Arena next season.
“Buy up as many tickets as you can in that building,” he said.
Crean also revealed a couple of items of note for the basketball program. He said he envisions his program undergoing “some expansion” at some point. What that means remains to be seen. He also noted that Georgia will host a “madness” event on Oct. 5, which will take place on the Friday before the football team’s game against Vanderbilt.
This will be an open practice for fans at Stegeman Coliseum, similar to other programs' Midnight Madness events. Georgia's, however, will occur earlier that evening. When it was Smart’s turn to speak, he implored the fans to attend the basketball team’s "madness" event.
Crean brought up the football team’s success this past season and said he wants the basketball to enjoy something similar.
“We didn’t come out here to hang out and be a part of it,” Crean said. “We came here to be really, really good. Well, Kirby came to dominate. He knows what domination looks like.”
Columbus was the first city in the state of Georgia for Smart and Crean's "Coaches Caravan" tour. Up next is a similar event Tuesday in Savannah. The two will speak at a private function in Atlanta on July 24.
Smart said that mingling with the fans who supported his program during last season’s playoff run was a way to return the favor they gave to him throughout the year.
“It’s always great when you get to be with a great fan base,” Smart said. “What our fan base did for us last year speaks volumes for our season. To have the opportunity to come today, Savannah (Tuesday), to give back to these fans, any chance you get to do that, you want to take advantage of it. I think for Tom, I think it’s a chance to get acclimated with these Georgia fans and be around these people who give so much of their time, energy and effort to the program.”
