Smart: 'Premature' to assume Deangelo Gibbs is back with UGA program

While Deangelo Gibbs is enrolled for summer classes, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to say the rising sophomore will be full-go by the time the 2018 regular season begins.
Gibbs was not enrolled in classes during the spring semester. He was rehabilitating an injured shoulder that required surgery during this time. Gibbs, however, is currently enrolled for classes during the summer.
That, however, isn’t conclusive that Gibbs will definitively be on the football field this fall.
“I think that was a little bit premature on y’all’s part,” Smart said. “I think nothing's done with Deangelo Gibbs until he's back with us. That verdict is still out right now.”
While the Maymester session is taking place at the present moment, the key will be whether Gibbs is still enrolled in classes after June 1, which is when the June and “thru” sessions begin. Even then, that still wouldn’t be a great indicator as for Gibbs’ status with the team. Smart noted that Gibbs will still have to do more that is mandated by the university before he can see the field this fall.
Gibbs was a key member of Georgia’s recruiting class of 2017, which finished No. 3 in the 247Sports.com composite recruiting rankings. Gibbs, who played high school ball at Grayson, was an early enrollee last January and was considered a four-star recruit.
Gibbs appeared in six games, which included the 2017 season-opener against Appalachian State. He totaled three tackles during his limited appearances on the football field.
“He's working and doing the things we ask,” Smart said. “He needs to continue to do that. We'll make a decision when the time comes. Being enrolled in school, that doesn't signify he's with our roster right now.”
If Gibbs is able to rejoin his teammates during the fall, he will have a chance to enter back into the competition at the star position. Gibbs was working with the second team at star during last offseason and during the early portion of the 2017 campaign.
With Gibbs absent from the team this spring, Georgia rotated Tyrique McGhee and William Poole primarily. Freshman early enrollee Divaad Wilson was seeing some reps at the position before he suffered a torn ACL, which puts his season in doubt.
Comments