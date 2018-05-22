Mark Webb, Marshall Long continue to battle back from spring injuries

Two injured Georgia football players will be expected to hit the football field by the start of the 2018 season.
Head coach Kirby Smart said cornerback Mark Webb and punter Marshall Long are progressing well with their respective injuries by September. Webb tore his meniscus during a spring practice and avoided a more serious injury to his knee. Smart said Webb has been working hard on his rehab.
“He’s working out right now, he hasn’t been able to go full speed yet,” Smart said. “He had his meniscus repaired. It was a situation where they ended up taking some of it out. He’s been tremendous ever since.”
Smart added that Webb has remained in Athens during the month of May, which is typically a time where football players return home to be with their families.
Webb was competing with the first-team defense before he suffered his injury. He should be a candidate for a starting spot at cornerback this preseason.
After participating in the G-Day spring game, Long was forced to endure another knee surgery, which was his third since high school. However, Smart said this particular procedure was a minor one.
“I think Marshall’s going to be fine,” Smart said. “He’s rehabbing now, working out, he punted a lot this spring.”
Long redshirted this past season after undergoing knee surgery to repair a dislocated kneecap late in the 2016 season. The Bulldogs will have what could ultimately be a four-man competition at punter. In addition to Long, who was Georgia’s top punter as a freshman in 2016, Georgia is welcoming freshman Jake Camarda and graduate transfer Landon Stratton to the mix.
Walk-on Bill Rubright is also competing for the spot occupied by Cameron Nizialek next season.
“We have several guys that are going to be able to compete at the punting position,” Smart said.
