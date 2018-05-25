No specifics revealed, but UGA AD says future football projects are being discussed

Following the conclusion of the University of Georgia Athletics Association Board of Director's Meeting Friday, athletics director Greg McGarity said he wanted to assure the public that his administration is discussing the need for additional football-related projects and facilities.
While he didn't comment on specifics, McGarity said these particular projects will begin once the West end zone project is completed. The West end zone project was approved last year to add a new locker room and recruiting lounge to Sanford Stadium, and that is expected to be completed in time for the 2018 football season.
Due to a protocol he is adhering to, McGarity said he won’t discuss these future athletics projects in public. But he did note that Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has presented some items he would like to see the athletic association begin work on.
“Kirby’s got a long list and we’re going to attack that list,” McGarity said. “When we’re ready to announce things, we’ll bring them forward. I’m sure in the fall we’ll talk about a few more things. We’re really focused on that West end zone and bringing that to conclusion. Then we’ll move to the next one.”
On Thursday, McGarity was asked if the athletics program planned to expand the weight room for the football team. McGarity responded by saying the football program will continuously have ongoing projects.
A day later, McGarity mentioned that he is following a protocol with the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. McGarity said it is typical to not put in a formal request to the Board of Regents about a new project until the current one is completed.
An estimated $48 million of the $53 million fund-raising goal has been pledged for the West end zone project. The remaining $10 million of the $63 million project will be used from UGA's reserve fund.
“We have a process to follow through the Board of Regents with how we do things and how we bring things forward,” he said. “Part of that is making sure you complete one project before you move to the next project. Everything is really bound by fund-raising opportunities. That’s a huge model of what we do. We have to be sure we check the box on one of those first.”
McGarity said that while he hasn’t spoken publicly about certain athletics-related projects, meetings have taken place behind the scenes.
“The good thing is our coaches know what’s going on,” McGarity said. “While we may not be as public because of protocol, we certainly want to keep those things in line. I can assure you there’s a lot going on beneath the surface on a lot of different things.”
