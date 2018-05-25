Georgia defensive back Tray Bishop (12) during the Bulldogs' session on fhe Woodruff Practice Fields in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (Photo by Steven Colquitt)
Report: Georgia football player charged with recording sex act without permission

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

May 25, 2018 06:01 PM

Athens, GA

Georgia defensive back Tray Bishop was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a felony eavesdropping/surveillance charge.

Booked at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday by the Clarke County Sherrif's Office, Bishop posted a felony $5,700 bond and was released from jail at 1:22 p.m. The incident involving Bishop, a defensive back who redshirted this past season, apparently happened during the past football season.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bishop allegedly recorded a sex act involving a woman without her permission on Nov. 5, 2017. A police report the Journal-Constitution obtained stated that a sex tape was being shared "without her consent." Following an investigation, it was determined, according to the police report, that a recording was made "inside (Bishop's) dorm room without her permission and without her knowledge."

A warrant for Bishop's arrest was signed Tuesday. He turned himself in to local authorities the following day.

Head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement that the program is aware of the allegation Bishop is facing.

"Certainly it's disappointing when a player or any other young person under our charge is arrested and we don't condone any illegal or improper behavior," Smart said. "That being said, University policies are being followed. We are investigating the matter and it's important that we gather all information relevant to the situation before we determine what policies may come into play. Then we can take appropriate action if necessary."

Bishop, originally committed to Auburn as a quarterback out of Terrell County, ended up at Georgia and has played defensive back for the Bulldogs. This spring, Bishop practiced primarily at safety.

