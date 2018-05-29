Georgia's proposed rule change at SEC league meetings 'has a little more steam'

A year ago, there weren’t too many vocal proponents for Georgia’s proposal to allow graduate students to transfer within the SEC.
Now, more coaches appear to be jumping on board with this idea.
On the first day of SEC spring meetings in Florida, this was once again a topic discussed among the coaches when they met with one another.
While there wasn't much traction gained last year with this proposal, the support has led to a more serious debate this time around.
“I think there was a lot of silence in the room last year when it was proposed and now all of a sudden it's maybe got a little more steam,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I certainly, philosophically, feel like if a person graduates from undergrad and they've done their graduation work then they can choose to go somewhere else.”
This topic came to the forefront just before the 2016 college football season. Defensive back Maurice Smith graduated from Alabama in three years and wanted to play football while pursuing a graduate degree at another program. His top choice was Georgia, which was a program he wouldn’t be immediately eligible for due to SEC rules prohibiting graduate transfers from playing right away at other member institutions.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban did not grant Smith a release to allow him to transfer to Georgia without penalty. Smith eventually ended up at Georgia thanks to a waiver provided by the SEC league office. This offseason, Saban followed his Smith decision by not granting a release to offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy, who wants to attend either Auburn or Tennessee as a graduate transfer.
Saban has been the most vocal opponent to allowing graduate transfers within the SEC. But he indicated Tuesday that he will support the league if it decides to vote in favor of a new rule allowing graduates to transfer within the league.
“If we agree at the SEC at these meetings that we're going to have free agency in our league and everyone can go wherever they want to go when they graduate, that's what's best for the game, then that's what we should do,” Saban said. “Then Brandon Kennedy can go wherever he wants to go. But if we don't do that, why is it on me? Because we have a conference rule that says he can't do it.”
One person in Saban’s corner is LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who said he doesn’t want to see SEC players transfer to other league institutions, even as graduates.
“I’m just not for it,” Orgeron said. “I think if a kid’s going to go play in another conference it’s stuff like that, it’s fair. I’d hate to see one of our guys go to our opponents. I don’t think it’s in the spirit of the sport.”
But more coaches, at least those who spoke with reporters Tuesday, were in support of the Georgia proposed rule, including Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Fisher, like Smart, said that if a player has graduated then he has fulfilled his agreement to the school he originally committed to.
Pruitt said his experience as a transfer athlete – albeit as an undergraduate one from Middle Tennessee State to Alabama – helped lead to his belief that graduate students should be able to transfer anywhere without penalty.
Muschamp pointed out that he allowed running back David Williams to transfer as a graduate to Arkansas.
“He had graduated from South Carolina, did everything right, deserved an opportunity somewhere else if that’s what he wanted,” Muschamp said. “It all worked out for him. He played well for them, got drafted. I think all situations are different. I’ll be interested to hear what everyone’s input is.”
