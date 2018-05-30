Tom Crean reveals details about Georgia's 2018-19 schedule

Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean said that his team will open the 2018-19 season against Savannah State on Nov. 9.
In making this announcement at SEC spring meetings in Florida, Crean added that Georgia is almost done with its non-conference slate. He said that there are two games remaining to fill out at home. Once those games are finalized, he will be able to move on to the 2019-20 schedule.
Crean also said that he received a text message Wednesday that an agreement with Arizona State has been signed. Arizona State will play at Stegeman Coliseum on Dec. 15 this season, with Georgia traveling to play the Sun Devils the following year.
In addition to those games, Georgia will also play at Georgia Tech and at Temple this season. A home game against Massachusetts will take place on Dec. 29.
As for the Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech, Crean said he wants to ensure that is a contest that will attract more fans than in previous years. In prior seasons, that rivalry game has fallen when both schools are on winter break, which has limited the number of students in attendance.
Crean, who has spoken with Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner about it, said it will be a focus to make sure that game falls on a date that works for both programs.
“We need to make sure that game is happening,” Crean said. “And I mean happening in a sense that each school’s students, I hope, can be at it … We just started talking about it and I know that’s a topic of discussion at Georgia. I’ll have more answers on that down the road. I think we want to make sure that’s a game television really likes, it fits at a really good time and the home crowd’s students have a chance to be at.”
Crean also said he believes the opener against Savannah State will be a double-header with the Georgia women’s basketball team.
Women’s head basketball coach Joni Taylor said that her team will take part in a tournament in Puerto Rico, with Maryland being the first opponent.
Comments