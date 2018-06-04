How did Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm end up with a fishing lure in his leg?

Three weeks ago, Georgia fans collectively held their breath when quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a fishing-related injury. The injury wound up being of little issue for the rising sophomore but did give him a big fish story unlike any other.
ESPN’s Edward Aschoff reported what exactly went down the day Fromm landed a treble hook in his left leg. Fromm and fellow University of Georgia student Jordan Rowe were bass fishing in Rowe’s hometown of Adele when Rowe just missed what was a trophy fish. Rowe cast his bait back in the vicinity of the fish, which again hit his bait.
Rowe yanked his bait upon contact, which took the bait out of the bass’ mouth and directly into the Bulldogs quarterback’s leg.
Fromm told Aschoff at that point he thought something was in his leg. It wasn’t until Rowe attempted to reel in his bait that Fromm realized what had happened.
"I'm like, 'Woooo, woooo, woooo, whoa! That kinda hurts there,'" Fromm said. "Because the tension of his rod is trying to pull [the fishing lure] out of my leg, and that didn't feel too good."
After about 30 minutes of toying with the bait, the two temporarily gave up and finished their fishing excursion. Even with the bait hanging out of his leg, Fromm took the time to take pictures with some of Rowe’s family and friends before seeking some assistance.
"Honestly, it was no big deal, really,” Fromm said. “I knew it wasn't a life-or-death situation. It was just kind of another thing, you know?"
Rowe and Fromm stopped at Rowe’s grandfather’s house before it was clear he couldn’t remove the bait, either. At that point, the duo headed off to Cook Medical Center in Adel to have a physician get the job done.
A doctor at the medical center determined the area was not prone to infection and numbed it in order to remove the hook. Since the hook was lodged into Fromm’s calf muscle, it was a process that wasn’t exactly a quick one.
"I tell you, that thing was so deep, it took him forever to push it through," Fromm said.
Fromm told Aschoff he was wary of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart finding out what had happened. Instead, Smart one-upped Fromm's story, sending his quarterback a photo of a friend who took a fish hook through the eyelid.
“It could have been worse,” Fromm said.
