Former Georgia star defender earns College Football Hall of Fame nomination

David Pollack terrorized quarterbacks during his college football playing days.
The former Georgia standout racked up 36 career sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss, with both statistics still standing atop the program's record books. Considering Pollack's performance at Georgia, he has been named to the 2019 National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Pollack is one of 176 players nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, with 76 of those coming from the FBS level. In addition, eight FBS coaches and 32 divisional level coaches are being considered for the College Football Hall of Fame.
At Georgia, Pollack was a three-time All-American from 2002-2004, and earned consensus nods following the 2002 and 2004 seasons. As a senior in 2004, Pollack won both the Lombardi Award, which goes to the best college football lineman or linebacker, and the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation's top overall defender. He also won the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation's best defensive end, in 2003 and 2004, and the Lott Trophy, given to a player who exhibits great sportsmanship, in 2004.
Pollack was the SEC's Player of the Year in 2002 and won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. He played a critical role on Georgia's SEC title team in 2002 and was a key player on the team that won the SEC East but lost to LSU in the conference championship a year later.
Pollack was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft but saw his career cut short after suffering a neck injury during his second season. Pollack is now a college football analyst on the ESPN networks.
To be nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must have earned All-America recognition "by a selector organization that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise their consensus All-America teams." Players also aren't eligible until after 10 years of their final season has passed.
