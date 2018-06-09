Georgia men's track and field team captures first-ever national championship

Petros Kyprianou has done it again.
In one calendar year, Kyprianou has captured two national championships. First, it was guiding the Georgia women's tack and field team to an indoor national title three months ago. On Friday, the Georgia men's track and field team won its first-ever outdoor national title in Eugene, Oregon.
The Bulldogs' men scored 52 points to win the championship. Florida finished second with 42 points.
Georgia was aided early by junior Denzel Comenentia, who won the hammer throw and shot put Wednesday. The first Bulldog to score Friday was senior Cejhae Greene, who finished seventh in the 100-meter dash.
Georgia got a pair of scorers in the high jump, with junior Keenan Laine (7 feet 3 inches) taking third and freshman Antonios Merlos (7 feet 1.75 inches) taking fifth.
“(Friday) was an outstanding day and the boys showed up with a vengeance,” Kyprianou said in a statement. “We set the tone with Denzel getting those 20 points and then getting out to a lead with 34 points put us with a positive confidence level. This was a great team effort. Having the high jumpers step it up was awesome, I am really proud of the way those two guys competed after getting picked to score two points and scoring 10. This was a tremendous effort by everyone involved, all support staff, everyone. The entire crew did an amazing job and it’s a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog!”
This title is the first men's national championship Georgia has taken since the men's tennis team won the NCAA Tournament in 2008.
While Georgia wrapped up the men's outdoor national championship, the women will wrap up competition Saturday. The Georgia women's track and field team is in third place at the moment with 14 points. Stanford is leading with 25 points and Florida is in second with 17 points.
