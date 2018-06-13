Could sports betting actually make its way to the state of Georgia?

It isn’t like people in Georgia have abstained from sports betting because it is illegal.
Despite a law preventing states from legalizing single-game sports betting — outside of grandfathered Nevada — people all over the U.S. have found ways to bet on games.
Whether it was through online sites set up at offshore locations or through a local bookie friend, sports betting has happened, and continues to occur, everywhere.
However, in May, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 1992 federal law that prohibited states from legalizing this form of sports betting. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law to allow sports betting this week. The state of Delaware, which previously allowed parlay betting, is now offering single-game sports betting. The state of Mississippi is expected to see its casinos soon offer single-game sports bets thanks to language crafted into its fantasy sports law, which was ratified in 2017.
With states allowing this kind of access to sports betting, there is a thought is that more people will bet on games – with the worry that college student-athletes, coaches and administrators could potentially delve into it. And in this hypothetical scenario, some of those folks may be privy to information others aren’t.
Recently at the SEC spring meetings, coaches and administrators discussed this potential change in the sports world.
“What we have to do is make sure there are controls in place and make sure we are doing everything we can to educate, to make sure we don’t have problems in that area,” Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity said.
With the possibility of a small group of people obtaining inside information, the NCAA and its member conferences may have to consider some tangible responses. One of those could be the addition of a mandated injury report. In most collegiate sports, coaches try to hide injury information from their opponent. A public injury report, such as one distributed by the NFL, could be something that eventually makes its way to collegiate athletics to combat a legalized gambling concern.
While a few states have jumped aboard the sports betting train, others haven't put much thought into it. One of those would be Georgia, which doesn't have any pending sports betting legislation. (This doesn't include a revived bill with the intent to regulate daily fantasy sports in Georgia.)
But in the long term, could sports betting make its way to Georgia? If Mississippi, a deep red state, will allow sports betting, what about Georgia?
The Telegraph asked the three remaining gubernatorial candidates — Republicans Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp, and Democrat Stacey Abrams — for their positions on the topic. The two Republicans, who are in the midst of a runoff, rejected the idea and the Democratic nominee didn't exactly endorse it.
“I do not support sports betting in Georgia,” Kemp said in a statement. “As a Georgia grad and diehard Dawg fan, losing the national championship was painful enough. Would have been even worse if I had money on the game!”
Brian Robinson, a Cagle spokesperson, said his boss “doesn't favor an expansion of gambling.”
Abrams, however, is at least open to the topic, but only if tax revenue raised from sports betting went toward educational opportunities for Georgia students.
"As House Democratic Leader, I refused to support gambling legislation that did not also ensure the revenue went to need-based aid for Georgia students,” Abrams said. “Georgia must dedicate any funds from gambling to addressing our current opportunity gap and open the doors of higher education to everyone. Under my leadership, every Georgian will have access to pathways of higher education so that they have the freedom and opportunity to thrive.”
Based on these responses, sports betting doesn't appear to be on the forefront for Georgia any time soon. Even if Abrams is Georgia’s next governor, the Georgia General Assembly, which holds a Republican majority (153-83), would have to put forth a law that meets her specific requirement.
Even so, UGA plans to further educate those in its athletics program further about the potential for legal sports betting in the region.
“I think maintaining the integrity of the sport and athletics is the common thread of all (university) athletic directors and presidents,” McGarity said.
