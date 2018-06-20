UGA makes annual Camp Sunshine trip: 'They’re the heroes for what they go through'

Isaac Nauta's second trip to Camp Sunshine hit a little closer to come.
Camp Sunshine, located at Camp Twin Lakes in Rutledge, hosts a one-week summer camp where children battling cancer are able to participate in activities while undergoing treatment. For Nauta, this disease hit his family recently, as his 29-year-old cousin was diagnosed with breast cancer only a couple of months ago.
Seeing this plight up close has made the annual UGA football trip more important to the junior tight end.
“I know what they go through mentally and physically,” Nauta said. “I know it’s tough on them emotionally in every aspect. To be able to come out here and take these guys’ minds off of some of their problems is a blessing.”
Nauta said his cousin is “battling and fighting,” and that she has been doing well since the diagnosis. Nauta said the Camp Sunshine visit can serve as a learning experience for players who haven't had cancer affect their families.
The Georgia football program has long been connected with Camp Sunshine, which was founded in 1982. Under former head coach Mark Richt, football players would visit campers to help brighten their weeks up. Head coach Kirby Smart even helped with the planning of Georgia's trip when he was on Richt's staff as an assistant during the 2005 season.
When Smart became Georgia's head coach, he wanted to continue this tradition due to a personal connection. His brother, Karl Smart, was a cancer survivor as a teenager and attended Camp Sunshine as both a camper and counselor.
To commemorate the Smart brothers, Camp Sunshine officials found an old picture of Kirby and Karl and blew it up into a life-size cardboard cutout. While Kirby looked every bit the part of a football coach, Karl, standing slightly taller than his younger brother, was happily smiling with a pair of sunglasses and a haircut reminiscent of a Beatles album cover.
Asked about the cutout, Smart laughed about the years that have passed since the photo was taken.
“I thought it was 30 pounds ago. I was trying to figure out how I could get that slim piggy back,” he said. “It’s always good being with him. I didn’t realize he was four inches taller than me. That cutout might be off a little bit. I’m sure he paid [Camp Sunshine] to ramp it up. He’s definitely taller than me, but I don’t know if he’s got that much separation. We’re both falling victim to gravity now.”
Smart said his older brother, who lives in California, may soon move to Athens with his wife and children.
As it happens every year, the Georgia players were taken on a tour of the camp’s facilities. Campers are able to participate in arts and crafts, swimming, tennis, basketball and fishing. The arts and crafts room is also equipped with a studio that operates as a camp radio station. There is an infirmary on site, so campers who are in the middle of cancer treatment can be administered their medicine.
While this was Nauta’s second time visiting Camp Sunshine, it marked the first for junior running back Elijah Holyfield.
“We learn so much from them,” Holyfield said. “They’re happy, and if they can be as happy at this state, we have no reason not to be happy every day. It’s really a blessing to get to see them.”
Senior Lamont Gaillard made his fourth consecutive trip and noted he would come back next year if allowed.
“It’s a humbling experience for all of us,” Gaillard said.
When the players arrived Wednesday, they were greeted by Camp Sunshine board of directors chair Mo Thrash, who told the student-athletes that their standing as Georgia football players made them heroes to the campers and counselors.
Nauta, however, had a different perspective.
“They’re the heroes for what they go through,” Nauta said. “For a lot of us, we’re just normal guys who play football. These guys have battled through quite a bit and have come out the other side. It’s pretty inspiring what they’ve done. I think one of the reasons we come out here is to see what they’ve gone through and not to take anything for granted.”
Comments