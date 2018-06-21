One of Georgia’s wins from last season is nominated for the ESPYS’ 'Game of the Year'

On New Year's Day, the Georgia Bulldogs prevailed against Oklahoma in a Rose Bowl showdown that was an instant classic. Five months later, the Bulldogs’ win has a chance to earn a national award.
The Bulldogs’ 54-48 double-overtime win over the Sooners has been nominated for the ESPYS’ “Game of the Year” award. Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal victory is nominated alongside the Houston Astros’ World Series Game 5 victory and the United States women’s hockey team’s victory over Canada in the Olympics.
Another moment from Georgia’s 2017 season is nominated, although it’s not one many Bulldogs fans will likely be voting for. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s walk-off overtime touchdown pass to Devonta Smith is one of 16 nominees for Best Play. The voting for Best Play is broken down into multiple rounds to determine the winner.
Fans can vote on a number of ESPYS categories. Voting for the awards will be open until the start of the show on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
