He left Georgia after scandal. He’s now the athletic director at another school

Former Georgia athletic director Damon Evans has been hired as the new athletic director at Maryland, the school announced Monday. Evans was promoted after being at Maryland since December 2014 and served as acting athletic director since April. Evans replaces Kevin Anderson.
“It is a great honor to be chosen to lead at the University of Maryland,” Evans said. “Since the day I arrived, I have been inspired by the student-athletes, coaches and support team that strive for success in Maryland athletics, and I look forward to many successes ahead in our Big Ten era. I’m guided by the principle that we learn from our wins and losses, and I am eager to lead an athletics department that ultimately achieves greatness together.”
Evans was the athletic director at Georgia, where he was a wide receiver from 1988 to 1991, from 2004 to 2010. During that time, Georgia won 13 national championships and 19 conference titles and amassed $65 million for the athletic department’s reserve.
Evans’ tenure at Georgia ended in July 2010. Evans was arrested and charged with DUI on June 30, 2010; Evans’ passenger Courtney Fuhrmann was arrested for disorderly conduct as part of the stop. The arrest coupled with the details of Evans’ arrest — which included Evans having Fuhrmann’s red panties between his legs when he was stopped — led to his resignation on July 5.
Prior to becoming Georgia’s athletic director, Evans spent seven years as Georgia’s senior associate athletic director. He was previously the Southeastern Conference’s assistant commissioner and Missouri’s director of compliance.
Comments