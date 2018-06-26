A four-star athlete named his top three. Did the Georgia Bulldogs make the cut?

Four-star athlete Makiya Tongue cut his list of schools to three Tuesday. Tongue (6-2, 210 pounds) has Arizona State, Georgia and Texas as his finalists.
“I went with a gut feeling, and these three really felt right for me,” Tongue told Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons.
Tongue is considered the 11th-best player in Louisiana and the 15th-best athlete in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is the son of Reggie Tongue, who spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety.
Tongue visited Texas on May 4, Arizona State on June 1 and Georgia on June 14. He had plenty of good things to say about his visit to Athens, which has 67 percent of 247’s Crystal Ball predictions going Georgia for Tongue.
Reggie told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell that the Georgia coaches aren’t set on what position they want Tongue to play if he joins the Bulldogs.
“They are just honest about it with us,” Reggie said. “They tell us where they want to use him and he can come in and play multiple spots. Kirby [Smart] liked the fact that he can come in and play more than one thing. He can play receiver, safety or outside linebacker. He can turn into a tight end. Kirby just wants him on their team because Makiya makes them better at whatever position he wants to be.
“He’s chosen receiver, so it is like, ‘Go out there and make it fit.’ If that doesn’t work out, then come on over to defense and make a fit. Wherever. He just likes his versatility pretty much.”
Tongue plans to announce his commitment sometime in August before his senior season gets underway. While it’s not clear which way he is leaning at this point, his father made it apparent the Bulldogs have just as good as shot as the other two teams.
“I think Georgia is a great spot,” Reggie said. “Like I told Makiya, he can’t make a wrong choice. He has so many great options. This is a great problem to have. This is not anything to stress over with it. Whenever he chooses is going to be the right choice because it is his choice and he’s going to work to make it the right one for him.”
