Georgia adds transfer guard to basketball roster

Georgia added a player to its basketball roster by way of transfer.
Guard Christian Harrison, who spent the past two seasons at Troy, has joined Georgia as a walk-on. Harrison appeared in only one game with the Trojans a season ago and received a medical redshirt.
As a freshman during the 2014-15 season, Harrison played in 22 games and averaged 0.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.2 minutes. Harrison did receive more playing time down the stretch of his first season, which included with a 13-point game in Troy's regular-season finale against Georgia State, a 74-65 loss.
Due to NCAA transfer rules, Harrison won't be eligible to play this season. He's considered a third-year sophomore due to the medical redshirt he previously received.
Harrison, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, is a local product and played high school ball at Woodward Academy. During his senior season of high school, Harrison averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks per game.
