High school playoff stretch helped Sanders learn to pick off passes

In a four-game stretch, Dominick Sanders figured out how to be a ball-hawk.
Sanders remembered back to his senior high school year at Tucker, when interceptions were hard to come by during the regular season. It wasn’t until he sat down with Tucker head coach Bryan Lamar before the playoffs began that it started to click.
In a subsequent four-game stretch, which ended with a runner-up finish in the state championship, Sanders recorded 10 interceptions for the Tigers.
“During the season I didn’t get a lot because I was expecting to just run, look at the quarterback and get the ball,” Sanders said. “But those four playoff games, I sat down with my coach, and he actually explained how it should be done and why I wasn’t getting picks, and what needs to be done in the back end for you as a secondary player. And then I had 10 interceptions in four playoff games.”
Sanders learned from those four games and has since become an interception machine at Georgia. In two seasons, he has nine interceptions, with six coming during the 2016 season.
Sanders said head coach Kirby Smart, a Georgia defensive back from 1995-98, has told him to pass his career mark of 13 interceptions, which is the third-highest total in program history with Scott Woerner, Jeff Sanchez and Ben Smith.
But at Sanders’ pace with nine in two years, he’s has a chance – assuming he returns for his senior season – to set the all-time career interception mark of 16, which is held by both Jake Scott and Bacarri Rambo.
Smart has been able to help Sanders’ development, too, considering he once played in the back end for the Bulldogs.
“It’s awesome to have a coach who played defensive back who can show me the ways and the right steps, and what to take and what to do as a defensive back,” Sanders said.
