Grayson’s Jamyest Williams chooses South Carolina over Georgia, others

Prior to Grayson’s highly anticipated game with IMG Academy, senior cornerback Jamyest Williams made a college decision that won't be the most popular among college football fans in the state of Georgia.
Williams committed to South Carolina Saturday at a ceremony about three hours before the Rams' first game of the 2016 season. He chose the Gamecocks over Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Clemson, which were all finalists.
"I just want to thank God, my dad, my mom, my trainer and also my family, friends, teammates and everyone supporting me through this process," Williams said. "For the next three or four years, I'll be attending the University of South Carolina."
Williams said the key to his decision was the relationships he has built with South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and his assistants. He also said the announcement was a relief which now allows him to focus on his final year in high school.
Williams declined further interviews after the announcement in order to prepare for the game against IMG.
Williams is a four-star cornerback, according to the 247Sports.com composite. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior is considered the eighth-best cornerback in the Class of 2017 and the fifth-best player in Georgia.
"The thing I've been most impressed with is he's an extremely hard worker," Grayson head coach Jeff Herron said. "I think he is a very versatile player. I think they will be getting a very good one."
Williams' decision to not commit to Georgia comes six days after Grayson teammate Breon Dixon decommited from Georgia and reopened his commitment.
As it stands, Georgia has 14 commitments in next year's recruiting class.
Not landing Williams is a bit of a blow for Georgia, considering how strong his local ties are. Before moving to Gwinnett County, Williams attended Oconee County Middle School, which is located about 15 minutes from Georgia’s campus. Williams grew up around former Georgia football players, and family friends, Tyson Browning and Tony Taylor, both of whom were also standouts under Herron back when he coached at Oconee County.
After Grayson’s spring game, when he was still very much in the middle of his recruitment, Williams was complimentary of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
“Just how active (Smart) is out there during practices,” Williams said in May. “Spring practice showed me a lot with how they’re trying to change the program. Coach Tucker, too. They’re trying to get that defensive backfield right.”
