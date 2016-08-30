Reggie Davis has moved on from Tennessee drop, which 'killed me last year'

The memory of the drop hasn’t escaped Reggie Davis.
With less than four minutes to play in last year's game against Tennessee, Georgia faced a third-and-9 from its own 44-yard line. Quarterback Greyson Lambert rolled to his left to escape pressure before launching a pass to a wide-open Davis, who would have added to his spectacular day with another touchdown.
But Davis made a crucial mistake. Instead of catching the ball with his hands, he tried to grab the ball and bring it into his body. The ball slipped right through and fell incomplete. Georgia would go on to lose the game 38-31.
Davis continues to receive reminders about what happened.
“I still get those tweets and pictures,” Davis said. “At first, it’s heartbreaking. But you can’t let your past bring you down too much. Let the past be the past.”
Davis admitted that the play lingered during the following weeks. He said he shouldn’t have let it get to him because it affected his play in subsequent games.
Against Tennessee, outside of the drop, Davis had a breakout game – he caught 3 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown and also returned a 70-yard punt for a score.
Through the remainder of the 2015 season, Davis didn’t produce at that clip. He hasn’t been discussed as much as some of Georgia’s other receivers entering the year, although that could change soon. Davis has had a strong preseason, with head coach Kirby Smart singling him out on multiple occasions.
“He’s had a good camp. Reggie’s an experienced receiver,” Smart said. “He’s got good burst. He’s playing really hard. He’s playing good on special teams. Reggie plays the game the right way and you appreciate that and the quarterbacks reward guys who play that way. He continues to do that well.”
Davis said he has prepared differently for this season.
Leaving previous years to chance by procrastinating in his football study, Davis said he has made sure to get ahead of the game with his preparation this time around.
“Buying in is key,” Davis said. “Don’t try to do it later, get it now because you’re already going through it.”
Davis is listed as one of Georgia’s co-starters at receiver and could see some substantial playing time.
Having spent extra time perfecting his route tree, his hands and technique off the snap, he's hoping to create a new memory to erase, and finally move on from, the play that occurred against the Tennessee.
“It killed me last year,” Davis said. “Like I said last year, you want to make that type of play, especially with the type of game I was having. I really should have caught it with my hands instead of trying to catch it with my body. That’s what I learned. Now at practice, I worry about catching it with my hands.”
