Georgia kicking duties coming into focus

Twenty-four hours after initially asked, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart still isn't ready to announce a starting place-kicker.
But the position is coming into focus and should be finalized soon.
It could also deal with both of the main competitors contributing as well.
"Could be," Smart said, when asked if multiple kickers could handle special teams duties.
A source told The Telegraph that as of now it looks like William Ham, a third-year sophomore and Stratford alum, will begin the year handling Georgia's field goals and extra points. Redshirt sophomore Rodrigo Blankenship would likely be in line to be the primary player handling kickoffs.
The competition for field goals and extra points between Ham and Blankenship evened over the summer during special teams workouts.
Ham walked on to Georgia’s program as a freshman but left the team before his second year on campus.
During the 2015 season, former head coach Mark Richt called Ham and asked if he’d be interested in re-joining the program. After Richt was fired, Smart honored the prior agreement.
Blankenship came to Georgia as a walk-on a season ago and redshirted. Blankenship also had a strong offseason, which included a 46-yard field goal made at the G-Day spring game.
Comments