'Lunch pail guy' Michael Chigbu in line to contribute more at receiver

Of the 17 co-starters Georgia is listing on its first depth chart of the season, four of those happen to be receivers.
One of those potential starters is sophomore Michael Chigbu, who could be in line for a lot more playing time this season. Chigbu has frequently worked with the first five receivers in practice and has made strides with his all-around game.
Head coach Kirby Smart was complimentary of Chigbu’s ability to play in multiple phases.
“(Chigbu) is a very smart, bright player that kind of is a lunch pail guy,” Smart said. “He comes to work every day, gives you all he's got. He's very intelligent, knows how to line up, physical blocker, great hands. I've really been pleased with him with his attitude. Not only that, he's a guy that takes ownership in the special teams, and he goes out and competes in the special teams and helps our team, especially from a depth standpoint.”
Chigbu is part of a receiving corps that will produce in a committee, at least at the beginning of the season. The 6-foot-2 and 213-pound New Orleans native appeared in 10 games last season and caught four passes for 28 yards.
Chigbu knows his role will increase, as it will for most of the players at the position.
“We’re a young group of receivers,” Chigbu said. “We’re meshing every day, we’re getting better every day. That’s the plan.”
