'Accident' led to Georgia closing practice to reporters Wednesday

Wednesday was supposed to be the final day of the week in which Georgia had a portion of practice open to the media.
Instead, as reporters were heading to practice, information was relayed that the wrong time was given to be able to see what was going on.
"Late apologies from football but they gave us the incorrect start time by accident today," a team representative wrote in a statement at 4:25 p.m. "The open period out at the practice fields has come and gone."
The first period of practice was slated to be open.
Therefore, there are no updates Wednesday as to what occurred at practice.
Georgia is scheduled to take on North Carolina in its season opener Saturday at the Georgia Dome at 5:30 p.m.
