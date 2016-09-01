Greyson Lambert named Georgia's starting quarterback

After flirting with the idea of starting a true freshman at quarterback, Georgia will open its game against North Carolina with senior Greyson Lambert under center, the program announced.
This ends a quarterback competition that began with three players and has only since been whittled down to one player. Lambert offers the most experienced of the other options. He was Georgia's predominant starter during the 2015 season and compiled a 10-2 record. He accounted for 1,959 yards, 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Lambert beat out true freshman Jacob Eason for the job. Prior to the beginning of game week, Eason had spent nearly two weeks taking reps with the first team. During this span, Eason showed growth and improvement as he appeared to become the favorite for the starting job.
A source said that Eason fared well in Georgia's final preseason practice last Saturday at the Georgia Dome.
But the coaching staff elected to go with the experience Lambert provides and began running him with the first team at Monday's practice. Lambert took the bulk of the first-team reps over the past three days before Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney reached this decision.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report that Lambert will start against the Tar Heels.
With Lambert starting at quarterback, Georgia is still in position to play Eason in the season opener.
