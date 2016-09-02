Georgia RB Nick Chubb: 'The machine is rebuilt'

Running back Nick Chubb sure seems ready for Georgia's season opener against North Carolina.
Appearing in a video for Bleacher Report, Chubb offered a lot of confidence -- more so than he usually exudes publicly -- about the season he's about the embark on.
"The machine is rebuilt," Chubb said.
Chubb tore three ligaments -- his PCL, MCL and LCL -- in his left knee on the first play from scrimmage against Tennessee on Oct. 10, 2015. Chubb underwent a strenuous rehab to return in time for the upcoming season.
In the short clip, Chubb briefly talks about his injury and recovery, and offers a reminder that he's still one of the top backs in college football.
"You didn't forget about me, did you?" Chubb said.
The video:
Comments