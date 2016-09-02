Bulldogs Blog

September 2, 2016 10:09 AM

Georgia RB Nick Chubb: 'The machine is rebuilt'

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Running back Nick Chubb sure seems ready for Georgia's season opener against North Carolina.

Appearing in a video for Bleacher Report, Chubb offered a lot of confidence -- more so than he usually exudes publicly -- about the season he's about the embark on.

"The machine is rebuilt," Chubb said.

Chubb tore three ligaments -- his PCL, MCL and LCL -- in his left knee on the first play from scrimmage against Tennessee on Oct. 10, 2015. Chubb underwent a strenuous rehab to return in time for the upcoming season.

In the short clip, Chubb briefly talks about his injury and recovery, and offers a reminder that he's still one of the top backs in college football.

"You didn't forget about me, did you?" Chubb said.

The video:

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos