Five things to watch in Saturday's Georgia-North Carolina game

Greetings from the Georgia Dome.
In roughly an hour, No. 18 Georgia and No. 22 North Carolina will kick their seasons off in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at 5:30 p.m. This is one of the marquee games to open the college football season and each team will want to do their best to show out for the conference.
And for the SEC, Georgia needs to make an impression because Mississippi State (loss to South Alabama) and Tennessee (very fortunate overtime win over Appalachian State) haven't exactly done the conference any favors.
Here are five things to watch in Saturday's SEC-ACC showdown.
Will Sony Michel play and, if so, how much will he contribute?
The biggest unknown entering this game is whether Georgia's No. 2 back, Michel, will be able to play. Michel has been recovering from an open fracture to his left forearm, which was sustained in an ATV accident on July 3. Michel underwent surgery and has been called a "game-time decision" previously by head coach Kirby Smart.
If Michel can play, Georgia's offense won't have to solely rely on Nick Chubb in the running game. In addition, Michel could split out as a wide receiver and force North Carolina to defend more of the field instead of stacking the box for the running game.
The only issue there, however, is that some of the plays offensive coordinator Jim Chaney planned on implementing for Michel were put on hold since he wasn't cleared for contact during the preseason. But Michel's presence would open up a lot more for Georgia's offense.
How much game action will Jacob Eason see?
Senior quarterback Greyson Lambert will start but there's still a high likelihood that freshman Jacob Eason gets in the game some.
How much he does will be something to see.
Eason has the big arm and Georgia could use that to its advantage. If Lambert is able to efficiently move the ball in the running and short passing games, Eason could come in, show a similar look and then hit the Tar Heels for a big play down the field.
A two-quarterback system could work in Georgia's advantage in this area, even if the two quarterbacks are built the same.
Georgia's front seven vs. Elijah Hood
Hood is a beast of a running back and North Carolina will look to get him involved a ton early in this game.
If Georgia can slow Hood down and force matters into quarterback Mitch Trubisky's hands, the Bulldogs figure to be in good shape. Hood is a power back with speed and possesses great balance. He's tough to tackle and is a big play waiting to happen.
Georgia's front seven is replacing each starter from the 2015 team, although plenty of the replacements got a lot of experience a year ago. Inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Natrez Patrick figure to have a big role when it comes to keeping Hood from churning out a ton of yards.
Which receivers stand out in Georgia's passing game?
With Malcolm Mitchell graduated and off to the NFL, Georgia has a slew of receivers looking to step in as the go-to option on offense.
Smart has previously said that no one has stood out and that this position will be operated "by committee." But now that a game situation is available for evaluation, the receivers have a great opportunity to stand out and proving they can fill the void left by Mitchell's departure.
The top options for this include Terry Godwin, Michael Chigbu and Reggie Davis. Davis had a great preseason and could be in for a big senior year. That could start against the Tar Heels.
Containing Trubisky
Georgia is dealing with a bit of an unknown factor in Trubisky.
Trubisky did get some spot time a year ago backing up Marquise Williams, and accounted for 555 yards, 6 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Trubisky is an athlete who can make plays with his legs too, as he did have a 35-yard dash for a touchdown a year ago. North Carolina's offense starts with Hood, so slowing him down will be the focal point. But if Hood finds some ground, Trubisky could then make the Bulldogs pay with runs of his own and with his arm.
And his arm might even better than Williams. That makes things even more difficult considering he has receivers Ryan Switzer and Mack Hollins to throw the ball to.
