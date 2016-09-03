Sony Michel unable to play in Georgia's win over North Carolina, still 'day-to-day'

Sony Michel looked quite spry during pre-game warm-ups.
He went through individual drills, taking hand-offs and catching passes. He was fully dressed for the game and bouncing around like he would. But the one tell Michel gave that he may not play was that he did not line up and thud during team drills.
Still, Michel’s pre-game performance made it seem like perhaps he’d play. Of course, he didn’t. Michel was unable to go for Georgia’s 33-24 win over North Carolina.
Head coach Kirby Smart thought it was humorous to see Michel on the field as if he’d line up and play.
“I said, ‘Hey, Sony, you got all these folks fooled, man,” Smart said. “Because he was tearing it up. I’m sure there were (NFL) scouts and their coaches were going over there going, ‘Good grief, he looks fast.’”
Michel broke his left forearm in an ATV accident on July 3. He’s been in a black non-contact jersey since the first scrimmage and has only been allowed to do 7-on-7 work.
It’s still uncertain when Michel will be able to join the Bulldogs’ backfield.
“He’s not cleared yet,” Smart said. “He’s day-to-day.”
Comments