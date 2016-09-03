Roquan Smith’s safety powers Georgia’s comeback victory

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been in the Georgia Dome a time or two over the years, but one play in Saturday's 33-24 victory over North Carolina produced a moment unlike any he's seen there before.
It wasn't Nick Chubb's first touchdown since injuring his knee last October. It didn't come after Jacob Eason took the field and fire a few darts on the Tar Heels defense.
Instead, it came from a heads-up play from sophomore inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who may have delivered the play that saved the Bulldogs' day.
Smith sniffed out a would-be screen from North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky deep in Tar Heels territory late in the third quarter. With Georgia down 24-21, Smith found his way to North Carolina running back Elijah Hood, who haphazardly caught Trubisky's pass in North Carolina's own end zone.
Smith sent Hood to the turf, giving Georgia two points and sending the red-and-black-packed Georgia Dome into a frenzy.
"Wow," Smart said of the play and the fans' response. "That was the loudest I've ever heard it. It was pretty impressive."
Smith's big moment was the highlight of a strong first start as a Bulldog. He finished second on the team with six tackles, none of which were bigger than the one that delivered points. He said he recognized the screen from watching North Carolina run the play earlier in the game, allowing him to quickly make his way to Hood.
In the moment, he didn't realize that he'd given his side two points. Not only had Smith accomplished the rare feat, but he had also given the Bulldogs a momentum swing it rode for the remainder of the game.
"I knew they were coming back with that cross screen," Smith said. "The stadium just erupted. It went live from there."
Georgia's defense rose to the occasion after Smith's momentous tackle. The Bulldogs forced two punts on the Tar Heels' next two drives, which became an even bigger accomplishment once William Ham delivered a 29-yard field goal and Chubb reeled off a 55-yard touchdown run to make it a two-possession game.
The Tar Heels threatened to cut into the lead just one more time, but an incomplete pass in Georgia territory ended that flicker of hope.
Smith's big moment didn't come from just being in the right place at the right time. Outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said afterwards that Smith is one of the hardest workers he's been around and that he told Smith pre-game he would be up to this new challenge. Smart also complimented Smith, saying so many people had counted him out because of his 6-foot-1 stature.
Those doubters learned Saturday night that Smith is more than capable of turning a close game like this one on its heels.
"Who could deserve it better?" Smart said. "You talk about a guy that works so hard and that buys into everything we preach. He saw something, bit on it, and attacked it. It was a big swing in the game."
Comments