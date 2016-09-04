Grading the game: Rushing attack shines in UGA's victory over North Carolina

Georgia put in quite the performance in Saturday's 33-24 win over North Carolina.
After getting out to an early lead, the Bulldogs fell behind and trailed by 10 halfway through the third quarter. But the offense continued to churn out yards and the defense buckled down to hold the Tar Heels scoreless the remainder of the game.
Here's how each phases graded out during the game.
OFFENSE: B+
Georgia may not have ever been in a position to consistently throw the ball. But who cares when the running game is working the way it was against the Tar Heels. The Bulldogs amassed 289 rushing yards, with junior running back Nick Chubb accounting for 222 of those with 2 touchdowns.
The offensive line mauled North Carolina in the rushing attack as Chubb wasn't the only one to have a big game. Freshman Brian Herrien carried the ball 7 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Before losing a fumble -- and likely being replaced by Herrien as a result -- Brendan Douglas carried the ball 3 times for 23 yards.
The Tar Heels were as weak against the run as expected, but don't take credit away from Georgia's offense. While finding better balance will be key moving forward with the passing game, Georgia showed it can run the ball effectively with Chubb and company.
As far as the passing game is concerned, it sure looked like Georgia can do more with it when freshman Jacob Eason is in the game. But as far as executing at an efficient rate, head coach Kirby Smart said there were some things Eason had to work on. But the 51-yard pass to Isaiah McKenzie, which set up a field goal in the fourth quarter, is certainly a sign of how good the true freshman can be.
DEFENSE: A-
In today's age of hurry-up and uptempo attacks, yards and points are going to occur. Georgia knew that going into Saturday's game against North Carolina, a team that averaged 40.7 points per game a year ago.
Georgia's defense rose to the occasion, holding the Tar Heels to 17 points (7 came on a kick return for a touchdown) and 315 yards. While North Carolina running backs Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan had some big runs, neither back was able to gash them consistently.
Georgia's secondary did get lucky on two deep balls in the first half. On one, quarterback Mitch Trubisky underthrew receiver Ryan Switzer and allowed cornerback Maurice Smith to make up ground and nearly pick the pass off. On another, Austin Proehl had Juwuan Briscoe beat down the left sideline but dropped a perfectly thrown ball.
If those two plays connect, perhaps the game is a different story. But they didn't, and Georgia's defense played well otherwise. Trubisky was held to 24-of-40 passing for only 156 yards.
Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith also scored a safety for the Bulldogs by reading a screen play and making a tackle in the end zone. Smith earned rave reviews during the preseason and showed why he may be Georgia's breakout defensive player this year.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C-
Entering the game, Smart said he was concerned the most about special teams and turnovers. Georgia played the game fairly safe as it only committed one turnover. Special teams was a different story.
Leading 14-10 at the half, Rodrigo Blankenship's kickoff fell 5 yards short of the end zone, which gave Logan a great opportunity to return it. Two Georgia defenders collided near the kickoff reception, which helped Logan spring out into space and ultimately return it 95 yards for a touchdown.
Freshman punter Marshall Long had a long of 47 yards but also mis-hit one that only traveled 23 yards. His day ended with four punts and an average of 38.5 yards.
Sophomore place-kicker William Ham got a lot of height on both of his field goals, although the first from 42 yards was wide to the left. After the game, Ham said he took his eyes from the kick too soon, which caused the error. He made a 29-yard field goal later in the game, which helped put Georgia in the lead for the first time since falling behind early in the third quarter.
COACHING: A-
Georgia's coaching staff did a great job keeping the players into the game after the Bulldogs fell behind 24-14 in the third quarter.
The decision to turn to Eason was just the spark the Bulldogs needed. Eason may not start against Nicholls State, but he sure looked every bit the player Georgia can count on during some big moments Saturday. While playing it safe with Greyson Lambert at the start of the game, it showed some wherewithal to call Eason's number down 10 points.
There weren't any head-scratching decisions during the game. The only one that came close was when Lambert was inserted back into the game on a fourth down to try and draw North Carolina offsides, with the Bulldogs calling timeout when unable to do so.
With Georgia running away with the game, however, the timeout ultimately didn't matter. And if that's the only questionable thing anyone can recall, it was quite the success in Smart's debut with the Bulldogs.
