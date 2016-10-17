Harris County Class 5A state tournament match delayed

Harris County will have to wait again to play its Class 5A state tournament match.
The Lady Tigers will play at Chamblee in the second round on Thursday at 6 p.m. The match was scheduled for Tuesday, but Hurricane Matthew forced some areas along the Atlantic coast to fall behind in getting their area tournaments and first-round matches played.
Harris County also faced a delay in last week’s first-round match against North Springs. The match was delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The delay didn’t affect the Lady Tigers who rolled to a 3-0 victory.
“The first delay was for religious reason with North Springs High School. This was the GHSA’s way of trying to help out with the hurricane situation from the other week,” Harris County coach Rob Grant said. “So neither of the delays are because of us. That being the case I don’t think it affects us due to the fact we just go play when we are told to play. I try to keep all outside stuff like that from disrupting the girls we just practice as normal.”
While Harris County will not play Tuesday, two other Bi-City schools will play their Class 4A second-round matches will as Columbus hosts Sandy Creek at 6 p.m. and Northside travels to Cartersville at 5 p.m.
Spencer will play its first-round match in Class 2A at Rabun County. Class 2A has only four rounds in its state tournament.
The Lady Tigers, who are 40-12, finished second in Area 1.
“They are doing a good job of picking each other up when one may be off their game,” Grant said. “They are really fighting through every set and point. We have had several girls at different times of the matches and season set up and lead. It has been a good team effort.”
Grant said his team needs to improve on its serving and passing.
“When we serve well we are hard to beat. We have been off a little lately, but we did serve well against North Springs,” Grant said. “We need to do a better job of making the pass that allows our setter the opportunity to use all of our offensive weapons. We sometime get ourselves out of system, However even when we are out of system we still find ways to win the point. We just need to continue to work on being consistent.”
Suzie Sikes leads Harris County with 238 kills, while Madeline Rexrode has 185 and Brooke McCarty has 183.
