Update: Northside to play for state softball championship

The Northside softball team advanced to the state championship game for the second time in program history with a 9-1 rout of Marist on Saturday afternoon.
The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Northside, which was shutout by Central-Carrollton earlier in the day on one hit, jumped on Marist with three runs in the first and five more in the second.
In the first, Gabi Apiag singled, followed by Jordan Wells with a double and Hannah George with a triple.
Raelee Weaver led off the second with a homer. Kayson Boatner had a double to give Northside an 8-0 lead. She also hit a homer in the fifth.
Northside plays Central-Carrollton at 3 p.m. for the state title.
Northside lost to Columbus High in the 2009 state title game.
Game 2
Northside
350
01
—
9
9
0
Marist
000
10
—
1
5
2
WP: Hannah George. LP: Lexi Van Metre. Top hitters: Northside Gabi Apaig 2-3, 2R; Jordan Wells 1-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI; Hannah George 1-3, 3B, R, 2RBI; Kayson Boatner 3-3, HR, 2RBI; Raelee Weaver 1-2, HR; Ciara Jesus 1-2, R; Kennedi Bedell 2R.
