News
Sports
To Do
Obituaries
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Special Sections
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Photos
Crime
Databases
Education
Job Spotlight
Georgia
Business
Nation/World
Lottery
Sports
Sports
Alabama
Auburn
Braves
Columbus State University
Cottonmouths
Falcons
Hawks
High Schools
UGA
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Valley Preps
Guerry Clegg
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
ToDo
ToDo
Living
Dining
Celebrations
Outdoors
Faith
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Guerry Clegg
Tim Chitwood
Richard Hyatt
Ledger Inquirer
Valley Preps
Chuck Williams
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes
Alva James-Johnson
Natalia Naman Temesgen
Chris Johnson
Opinion
Opinion
Forum
Letters
Dusty Nix
Sound Off
Obituaries
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
High School Sports
November 18, 2016 8:55 PM
Live updates for high school playoff football | Nov. 18, 2016
ledger-enquirer.com
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
[
View the story "Live high school football playoff updates" on Storify
]
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
High School Sports
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:15
Prosecutor in double murder trial says killer's story 'didn't add up'
Pause
3:03
U.S. marshal killed while serving arrest warrant
1:03
Jordan's car goes through final testing in Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge."
10:35
Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences
5:10
Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life
1:54
Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash
3:06
Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal
2:04
Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by teammate Bryce Valero
1:37
REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality
3:10
Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
a month ago
Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition
2:03
a month ago
Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition
2:57
a month ago
Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team
2:10
a month ago
Sideline Superstars: 82-year-old coach to say goodbye after the football season
View more video
High School Sports
Live updates for high school playoff football | Nov. 18, 2016
Carver, Central hit the road for state playoff contests
High school roundup: Ken, Hicks lead Shaw past Harris County
Five Blue Devils sign softball, golf scholarships
Central’s Johnson, Vance head to Savannah State
Sports Videos
Comments