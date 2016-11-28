High School Sports

Four Kendrick seniors headed to all-star game

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

Four players for the Kendrick High School Cherokees have been chosen to play in the 2016 Georgia Sports Alliance East-West All-Star Senior football game Dec. 17 in Macon, according to Head Coach Cedric Ware.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex in Macon.

Selected for the game from Kendrick are linebacker Javier Turner, 6-1, 210 pounds; free safety Cincere Sellers 6-1, 185 pounds; defensive end/linebacker JQuan Langley, 5-9, 195 pounds and defensive tackle Stephon Cooper, 6-2, 300 pounds, according to Ware.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

