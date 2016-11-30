Six Hardaway Hawks make East-West All-Star game

Six players for the Hardaway High School Hawks have been chosen to play in the 2016 Georgia Sports Alliance East-West All-Star Senior football game on Dec. 17 in Macon, according to Head Coach Michael Woolridge.
The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex in Macon.
According to Woolridge, selected for the game from Hardaway are:
Outside linebacker Michael Gentry, 6-1, 205 pounds; Defensive back/kicker Antonio Campbell, 5-11, 195 pounds; defensive end/inside linebacker Jason White, 6-0, 215 pounds; outside linebacker/safety Tylek Cooper, 6-2, 210 pounds; running back/slot receiver JaKobe Ellerbee, 5-11, 185 pounds; offensive lineman Christian Sellars, 6-2, 285 pounds.
