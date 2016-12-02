Brookstone’s Eggenga sends game into OT, scores 22 in win

Jordan 70, Hardaway 54
Junion Hill scored 22 points to lead Jordan.
Friday at Hardaway
Jordan
25
16
15
14
—
70
Hardaway
8
19
15
12
—
54
Jordan (70)
Onte Harrison 12, Jaden Jordan 5, Anthony Brown 2, Kenneth Green 5, Royale Lampley 6, DeKorean West 2, Junior Hill 22, Jalyn Askew 4, Quinten Duke 12.
Hardaway (54)
Records: Jordan (2-3), Hardaway (0-4). Next: Kendrick at Jordan, 4 p.m. Tuesday.
RE Lee 74, Columbus 64
Quinterrius Rivers scored 24 points to lead Columbus.
Friday at Columbus
RE Lee
15
28
16
15
—
74
Columbus
16
17
17
14
—
64
RE Lee (74)
Demond Robinson 8, Jondatrice Butler 10, Henry Ruggs III 9, LaKeldrick Gardiner 13, Quinterrius Rivers 24, Kurtis Irvin Jr. 3, Denvonte Davis 1, Marquis Johnson 6.
Columbus (64)
Joshua Scarbrough 10, Noah Lott 6, JC Houpt 12, Kendall Downer 20, Tristan Harper 12, Phillip Adams 4.
Records: Columbus (3-1), RE Lee (6-0). Next: Columbus at Brookstone, 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Brookstone 71, Marion County 67
Brookstone’s Sutton Eggenga hit a shot with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime, and the Cougars went on to with 71-67.
Eggenga finished with 22 points and Jamie Sheek added 17.
Friday at Brookstone
Marion Cty
13
16
21
15
2
—
67
Brookstone
17
19
12
17
6
—
71
Marion County (67)
Rodgers 8, Bridges 2, King 5, Tullis 13, Walton 15, Thronton 6, Brown 18.
Brookstone (71)
Jamie Sheek 17, Sutton Eggena 22, William Reaves 7, Chris Edmonds 7, Frank Waldrep 9, Asim Ahmed 9.
Records: Brookstone 3-0 (1-0). Next: Columbus at Brookstone, 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Carver 87, Kendrick 66
Devin Flowers scored 17 points and Daniel Melvin added 15 to lead Carver to the win.
Tuesday at Kendrick
Carver
18
26
22
21
—
87
Kendrick
26
19
11
10
—
66
Carver (87)
Alex Wilson 11; R.J. Cummings 7; Devin Flowers 17; Xai Jacobs 7; A.J. Watts 10; Jordan Seldon 7; Daniel Melvin 15; Jacolby Cunningham 2; Dexter Simmons 2; SirDarrius Barnes 2; Emanuel Reed 6.
Kendrick (66)
David Belle 3; Keinon Williams 15; Tahiem Mabery 7; Micheal Sales 6; Bryon Mayes 2; Kevin Morgan 5; Jalen Bennett 2; Arrison Rahmig 16; Larry Flowers 3; Kanuan Mons 7.
Records: Carver (3-1, 1-0). Next: Spencer at Carver, 6 p.m. Friday
Comments